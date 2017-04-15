Witnesses saw driver try to hit pedestrians with car in North Topeka

No charges are expected to be filed against the driver of a car who witnesses said tried to run over several people, including two small children, just west of Garfield Park on Saturday. Cherry Kelly said Eric Worthington and his 10-year-old daughter were trying to help her cross in the middle of N. Kansas Ave. just north of Holman around 11 a.m. as they were leaving EasterFest at Garfield Park.

