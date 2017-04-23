Wife seeks to sever joint bankruptcy with husband Kent Lindemuth
The wife of Kent D. Lindemuth wants to split the couple's joint bankruptcy case to avoid losing nearly everything in the event Lindemuth's assets are liquidated due to his alleged unreported purchases of thousands of firearms during the bankruptcy, according to court records. Criminal charges against Topeka businessman Kent Lindemuth have contributed to "marital discord" between he and Vikki Lindemuth, who are in the midst of a divorce in state court, according to a federal court document.
