Voting begins for 2017 Best of Topeka

Beginning today, as The Topeka Capital-Journal launches its 2017 Best of Topeka contest, you'll be able to cast your vote for the best restaurants, stores, service providers, entertainment options, outdoor activities and a number of other favorites. "We received tremendous feedback from local businesses and the community about the enhancements we made last year, including the addition of a more robust online voting platform and the addition of a glossy commemorative magazine," said Susan Cantrell, vice president of sales and marketing for The Capital-Journal.

