U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran addresses Kansas State Board of Education
Jim Porter, chair of the Kansas State Board of Education, tells U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran that Kansas is having difficulty attracting and retaining quality teachers. The proposed 2018 federal budget from President Donald Trump's administration that slashes $54 billion in discretionary spending - including a $9.2 billion cut to federal education spending but $1.4 billion more for school choice - largely doesn't have support from Capitol Hill.
