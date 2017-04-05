U.S. Attorney says Topeka developer l...

U.S. Attorney says Topeka developer lied under oath

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: KSNT-TV Topeka

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall says a grand jury Wednesday returned a new indictment against Kent Douglas Lindemuth, 65, charging him with one count of perjury. Wednesday's indicment brings the number of federal criminal charges against Lindemuth to 114 counts, according to Beall, including bankruptcy fraud, money laundering and possession of firearms and ammunition while under indictment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSNT-TV Topeka.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) 22 min Doug77 185
News GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ... Mar 28 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Mar 14 million 1
News Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure Mar 10 Whiny1 1
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... Jan '17 give a gift and pay 3
I need this answered. (Sep '16) Jan '17 Fat One Speaks 2
How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15) Jan '17 Vlad the Putin 2
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,205 • Total comments across all topics: 280,079,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC