U.S. Attorney says Topeka developer lied under oath

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall says a grand jury Wednesday returned a new indictment against Kent Douglas Lindemuth, 65, charging him with one count of perjury. Wednesday's indicment brings the number of federal criminal charges against Lindemuth to 114 counts, according to Beall, including bankruptcy fraud, money laundering and possession of firearms and ammunition while under indictment.

