Two more charges filed against alleged gunman in July shooting death

A Topeka man charged with murder in the slaying of a motorist, whose car ran into a Topeka apartment building after he was wounded, faces two more charges after a co-defendant testified against him this week. In December, Shane Edward Sibert, 24, was bound over to be tried on alternative counts of premeditated first-degree murder and felony first-degree murder in the killing of Xavier Patrick McCollough, 28; criminal possession of a firearm linked to his felony conviction in a 2012 methamphetamine possession case; and attempted robbery of a stolen car from McCollough.

