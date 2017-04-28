Tulip Time bulb sale to continue Saturday morning

The sale of Tulip Time bulbs will continue from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Old Prairie Town at Ward-Meade Historic Site, 124 N.W. Fillmore. Shawnee County Parks and Recreation said people are able to purchase the 120,000 tulips for 10 cents a bulb, or 25 cents for doubles, each year after Tulip Time ends.

