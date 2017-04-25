TPD looking for 29-year-old woman in connection with Tuesday shooting in Topeka
Topeka Police Department officials are asking for the public's assistance in locating Kelsey Gowan in connection to the shooting Tuesday evening in southeast Topeka. Topeka police investigate a shooting Tuesday evening in the 2800 block of S.E. Minnesota.
