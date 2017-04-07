Touring art exhibit makes its way to Topeka
An exhibit called "For All the World to See" during the civil rights era is on display at the Mulvane Art Museum at Washburn University. The exhibit shows dozens of pictures from influential magazines like "Life" "Jet" and "Ebony."
