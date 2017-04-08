Topekans stand up to child abuse
He's a survivor of shaken baby syndrome. Abused by his father from the time he was born until he was three-months old Emporia State pitcher Eryn Stockman's mother was able to walk with her on the field during a Senior Day ceremony less than four years after
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSNT-TV Topeka.
Comments
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|Sat
|John Marteny
|1
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Fri
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Apr 5
|Doug77
|185
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Mar 14
|million
|1
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar 10
|Whiny1
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC