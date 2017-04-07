Topekans faces federal charges in two...

Topekans faces federal charges in two business robberies

An indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Topeka alleges Musgraves committed robberies Jan. 6 at Plato's Closet, a clothing store at 1580 S.W. Wanamaker Road, and on Jan. 20 at Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1812 N.W. Topeka Blvd. If convicted, Musgraves faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on each count.

