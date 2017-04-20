Topeka woman sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for health care fraud

A photo from the Facebook page of Kristina Hansel shows a business card for Achieve Services LLC. Hansel was sentenced Wednesday to two-and-a-half years in federal prison for billing Medicaid for services she didn't provide to developmentally disabled adult patients. A Topeka woman was sentenced Wednesday to two-and-a-half years in federal prison for billing Medicaid for services she didn't provide to developmentally disabled adult patients.

