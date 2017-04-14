Topeka weather: Thunderstorms likely today, through the Easter...
In the capital city Friday the high will be around 76 degrees, but showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the day. Scattered storms are possible over a wide band of eastern and central Kansas that could bring heavy rain fall through the afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|Apr 10
|John Marteny
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr 7
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Apr 5
|Doug77
|185
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Mar '17
|million
|1
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar '17
|Whiny1
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC