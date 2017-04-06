Topeka weather for Thursday, April 6, 2017: Finally - a day without rain
For the first time in two weeks, Topekans won't need their raincoats, umbrellas or windshield wipers on Thursday, as sunny skies will rule the day. Highs today will top out around 60 degrees, with slightly warmer conditions Friday, as highs should be in the mid-60s.
