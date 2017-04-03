Topeka weather for Monday, April 3 2017: Rain the rule
Look for more rain on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in Topeka and vicinity, as April showers continue to rule the weather pattern. Highs should be in the upper 50s and lower 60s throughout the work week before rising to the 70s over the coming weekend.
