Topeka Symphony Orchestra to present final piece for its 71st season on April 29

Kyle Wiley Pickett is the music director and conductor of the Topeka Symphony Orchestra and will be conducting the TSO concert on April 29. Kevin Kellim is the director of the Washburn University Choir and the Topeka Festival Singers, which will be accompanying the Topeka Symphony Orchestra at their final concert of the season on April 29. Kelly Birch, mezzo-soprano, is one of the soloists for the Mahler 2nd symphony concert to be performed by the Topeka Symphony Orchestra on April 29. Sarah Tannehill Anderson, soprano is one of the soloists for the Mahler 2nd symphony concert to be performed by the Topeka Symphony Orchestra on April 29. The symphony will perform Gustav Mahler's "Symphony No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.