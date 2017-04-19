Topeka Shriners to hold screening clinic for youths with orthopedic problems
A year ago, members of the Arab Shrine Temple of Topeka conducted a free screening clinic for children suffering from orthopedic problems who might benefit from medical services offered through the organization's 22 hospitals spread across the United States. "We had 15 children show up," said John Sidwell, a local Shriner and one of the organizers of the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr 23
|Alden
|2
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|Apr 10
|John Marteny
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr 7
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Apr 5
|Doug77
|185
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar '17
|Whiny1
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC