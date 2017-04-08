Topeka police seek to identify man whose death they consider suspicious
Lt. Jennifer Cross said detectives were investigating the "suspicious death" of the man, who was white and about 30 to 35 years old. Topeka police on Saturday were trying to determine the identity of a man who was declared dead after being found that morning in North Topeka.
