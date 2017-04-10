Topeka police reports: Thieves take copper wire from two west-side locations
The theft was reported to have occurred between 11 .m. Friday, April 7, and 8 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at Devlin's Wine & Spirits, 2850 S.W. Wanamaker Road. According to police reports, $5,000 of copper wife was stolen, as well as four padlocks worth a combined total of $40.
