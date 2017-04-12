Topeka police, DEA to accept unwanted...

Topeka police, DEA to accept unwanted prescription drugs on April 29

14 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Topeka police announced Wednesday their department and the federal Drug Enforcement Association will accept unwanted prescription pills and patches from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Law Enforcement Center, 320 S. Kansas Ave. The public will also be able to turn in prescription drugs for disposal during that time period at the city's community policing offices, 2209 S.W. 29th and 2345 S.E. 25th, police spokeswoman Amy McCarter said. McCarter indicated in a news release that the April 29 takeback event will give Topekans their 13th opportunity in seven years to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications.

Topeka, KS

