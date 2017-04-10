Topeka Metro Employees Honored with Topeka Champion of Character Award

Topeka Metropolitan Transit Authority congratulated three employees who were honored with the Champion of Character awards at the Safe Streets Coalition meeting at Great Overland Station in Topeka, Kansas on April 5. Vicki, Dee and Josh were instrumental in observing a woman being held at gunpoint, calling it in to dispatch, relaying it to the Topeka Police Department and then keeping track of the suspect so that police were able to apprehend the person.

