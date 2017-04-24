Topeka man to be sentenced to 14 years in prison for 2015 slaying of 14-month-old child
Defendant Michael John Guerrero, 28, pleaded no contest on April 17 to charges of reckless second-degree murder of Leah Kay Ross and aggravated battery. A man who first told police a 14-month-old child was choking on a French fry when he called 911 to summon emergency medical personnel will be sentenced to 14 years in prison on June 15. Defendant Michael John Guerrero , 28, pleaded no contest on April 17 to charges of reckless second-degree murder of the toddler, Leah Kay Ross, and reckless aggravated battery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Sun
|Alden
|2
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|Apr 10
|John Marteny
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr 7
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Apr 5
|Doug77
|185
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar '17
|Whiny1
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC