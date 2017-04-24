Topeka man to be sentenced to 14 years in prison for 2015 slaying of 14-month-old child

Defendant Michael John Guerrero, 28, pleaded no contest on April 17 to charges of reckless second-degree murder of Leah Kay Ross and aggravated battery. A man who first told police a 14-month-old child was choking on a French fry when he called 911 to summon emergency medical personnel will be sentenced to 14 years in prison on June 15. Defendant Michael John Guerrero , 28, pleaded no contest on April 17 to charges of reckless second-degree murder of the toddler, Leah Kay Ross, and reckless aggravated battery.

