Topeka man charged in 2 January robberies

The FBI, with the help of the Topeka Police Department arrested Joshua Alexander Musgraves, 24, who is being charged with two counts of commercial robbery. U.S. Attorney Tom Beall says an indictment filed in U.S. District court in Topeka alleges that on January 6th, Musgraves robbed Plato's Closet, a clothing store located at 1580 SW Wanamaker Road, near Best Buy.

