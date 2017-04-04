Topeka man and woman arrested after chase, crash late Saturday in Lawrence
A Topeka man and woman were booked into the Douglas County Jail early Sunday after a car chase that ended with a multi-vehicle crash on the west side of Lawrence. According to Douglas County online jail records, Domme was booked in connection with driving under the influence and fleeing or attempting to elude.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|31 min
|-Glinda-
|180
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Mar 14
|million
|1
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar 10
|Whiny1
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered. (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Vlad the Putin
|2
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC