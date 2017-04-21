Topeka library to feature new public square known as - Claire's Corner'

The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library on Friday released this images showing the planned appearance of "Claire's Corner," which will be put in place at the southwest corner of the library at 1515 S.W. 10th Ave. A donation from Topekans Glenn and Claire Swogger's Redbud Foundation will finance the construction of a public space to be known as "Claire's Corner" at the southwest corner of the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, 1515 S.W. 10th Ave., the library announced Friday. "This new public space includes a year-round all-weather pavilion, an outdoor courtyard with cafe services and an outdoor amphitheater-type program-classroom area," the library said in a news release.

