Topeka governing body adopts capital projects budget, defers action on use of sales tax revenue

15 hrs ago

Topeka's governing body on Tuesday evening approved a three-year capital improvement budget and postponed a decision on how to use leftover revenue from a countywide, half-cent sales tax. Governing body members voted 9-0-1 to adopt interim city manager Doug Gerber's proposed 2018-2020 Capital Improvement Budget and 2018-27 Capital Improvement Plan.

