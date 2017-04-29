Topeka governing bodies to discuss gun rules, request from Kansas Gas Service

Gun rules and a request from Kansas Gas Service will be among topics local governing bodies take up this coming week. The Shawnee County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Monday in its chambers in Room B-11 of the Shawnee County Courthouse, 200 S.E. 7th, while the Topeka City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in its chambers at 214 S.E. 8th.

