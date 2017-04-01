Topeka fire officials: Careless smoking likely started S.W. Summit apartment blaze
Just before 8 p.m., the Topeka Fire Department received reports of a fire in a two-story masonry apartment building at 623 S.W. Summit Ave. Smoke was showing when crews arrived, according to a news release. A preliminary investigation of the fire indicates the cause is undetermined but was probably accidental and "associated with careless smoking," according to the fire department.
