Topeka City Council committee to take up animal codes, miniature pig rules
Christina Wolf and her miniature pig, Hamlet, helped trigger the initiation of a proposal a Topeak City Council committee plans to discuss Monday that would allow miniature pigs to be kept as pets within Topeka's city limits. A Topeka City Council committee plans Monday to review Topeka animal codes and discuss whether to allow miniature pigs to be kept as pets within city limits.
