Topeka Capital-Journal receives Boyd Award for Community Service

Editor and vice president of audience Tomari Quinn, left, niche editor Jan Biles, and publisher Zach Ahrens accepted the Kansas Press Association's Boyd Award for Community Service Friday night for the paper's Twist of Fate project. Twist of Fate, a special project of The Topeka Capital-Journal that commemorated the 50th anniversary of the June 8, 1966, Topeka tornado, was recognized Friday evening as the recipient of the Kansas Press Association's Boyd Award for Community Service.

