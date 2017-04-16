Topeka-based VA official fired after investigation into inappropriate conduct
Robert Downs' 13-year career with Veterans Affairs came to an end last week when he was terminated for inappropriate conduct related to sexually charged messages he and another VA employee sent over a VA instant messaging system. A high-level, Topeka-based Veterans Affairs official has been fired following an investigation into inappropriate conduct involving sexually charged correspondence.
