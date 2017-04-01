Topeka area schools would be affected by Trump's proposed cuts to before- and afterschool programs
Mike DeBernardin reads to kids as part of the afterschool program at Tecumseh North Elementary School. Two before- and afterschool programs at two Shawnee Heights Unified School District 450 schools that started less than a year ago may be eliminated if President Donald Trump's proposal to do away with summer and afterschool programs for low-income children becomes a reality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|8 hr
|Whiny1
|178
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Mar 14
|million
|1
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar 10
|Whiny1
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered. (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Vlad the Putin
|2
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC