TopCon team lands at - Doctor Who' season 10 premier

The BBC just announced that it will screen the Doctor Who Season 10 premiere at the Regal Hollywood Stadium 14 Theaters in Topeka for two nights in April, shortly following the episode's airing on BBC America. The dates/times will be: Monday, April 17 and Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. and the TopCon Geek Expo Team will be there giving away swag and giving you a chance to win TopCon Geek Expo 2017 Tickets. And if you are lucky you just might find a Dalek to cozy up to for photo ops before the show; unless of course he exterminates you first.

