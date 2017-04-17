TopCon team lands at - Doctor Who' se...

TopCon team lands at - Doctor Who' season 10 premier

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KSNT-TV Topeka

The dates/times will be: Monday, April 17 and Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. and the TopCon Geek Expo Team will be there giving away The BBC just announced that it will screen the Doctor Who Season 10 premiere at the Regal Hollywood Stadium 14 Theaters in Topeka for two nights in April, shortly following the episode's airing on BBC America.The dates/times will be: Monday, April 17 and Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. and the TopCon Geek Expo Team will be there giving away swag and giving you a chance to win TopCon Geek Expo 2017 Tickets. And if you are lucky you just might find a Dalek to cozy up to for photo ops before the show; unless of course he exterminates you first.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSNT-TV Topeka.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why can't I use the little girls room. Apr 10 John Marteny 2
News Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa... Apr 7 Oh No You Di-nt 1
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Apr 5 Doug77 185
News GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ... Mar 28 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Mar '17 million 1
News Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure Mar '17 Whiny1 1
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... Jan '17 give a gift and pay 3
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,841 • Total comments across all topics: 280,372,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC