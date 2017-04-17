TopCon team lands at - Doctor Who' season 10 premier
The dates/times will be: Monday, April 17 and Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. and the TopCon Geek Expo Team will be there giving away The BBC just announced that it will screen the Doctor Who Season 10 premiere at the Regal Hollywood Stadium 14 Theaters in Topeka for two nights in April, shortly following the episode's airing on BBC America.The dates/times will be: Monday, April 17 and Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. and the TopCon Geek Expo Team will be there giving away swag and giving you a chance to win TopCon Geek Expo 2017 Tickets. And if you are lucky you just might find a Dalek to cozy up to for photo ops before the show; unless of course he exterminates you first.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSNT-TV Topeka.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|Apr 10
|John Marteny
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr 7
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Apr 5
|Doug77
|185
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Mar '17
|million
|1
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar '17
|Whiny1
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC