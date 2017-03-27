Tim 'Skeeter' Goodrich Leaves KTPK/Topeka
ALPHA Country KTPK/TOPEKA, KS PD/afternoon personality TIM "SKEETER" GOODRICH is leaving the station after two-and-half years following a company work force reduction. GOODRICH tells ALL ACCESS he's on the hunt for his next opportunity; reach him at 817-3331 or here .
