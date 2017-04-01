Three Topeka USD 501 programs connected by national education award

A van with brightly colored polka dots, a preschool program for children in chronic poverty and an energy substation have something in common: All three are national award winners of the American School Board Journal. These Topeka Unified School District 501 programs have been designated by the Alexandria, Va.-based education publication as Magna award winners at the annual conferences of the National School Board Association since 2014.

