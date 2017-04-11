Third defendant in Topeka's Ripley Park shooting makes plea to lesser charge

Defendant Tory Demtrus-Levelle Vaughn pleaded guilty Friday to one count of interference with a law enforcement officer, and as part of the plea, the second charge of attempted first-degree murder was dismissed. On the same day that jurors were mulling whether to convict or acquit one defendant in the attempted murder of a victim, a second defendant in the case made a plea to a lesser charge.

