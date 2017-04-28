Surveillance photos released in early-morning robbery of Topeka's Mexican Taco Shop
The Mexican Taco Shop, a 24-hour-a-day eatery at 1901 S.W. 10th Ave., was robbed early Friday. The Topeka Police Department on Friday afternoon released two surveillance photos in hopes of identifying two individuals in connection with an aggravated robbery at the Mexican Taco Shop early Friday in the 1900 block of S.W. 10th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr 23
|Alden
|2
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|Apr 10
|John Marteny
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr 7
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Apr 5
|Doug77
|185
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar '17
|Whiny1
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC