Surveillance photos released in early-morning robbery of Topeka's Mexican Taco Shop

The Mexican Taco Shop, a 24-hour-a-day eatery at 1901 S.W. 10th Ave., was robbed early Friday. The Topeka Police Department on Friday afternoon released two surveillance photos in hopes of identifying two individuals in connection with an aggravated robbery at the Mexican Taco Shop early Friday in the 1900 block of S.W. 10th.

