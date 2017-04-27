Smoke removed from Lincoln Hall on To...

Smoke removed from Lincoln Hall on Topeka's Washburn University campus

Topeka Fire Department crews early Thursday were removing smoke from the dining area of a building on the Washburn University campus, authorities said. No major damage or injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred around 6 a.m. at the Lincoln Hall building near S.W. 18th and Washburn Avenue.

