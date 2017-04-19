Shunga Creek contaminated after sewage spill caused by turnpike construction
Pictured is the Shunga Creek at S.W. 45th and Burlingame. The public should stay out of the Shunga Creek in south Topeka following a sewage spill, the Kansas Turnpike Authority said Wednesday evening.
