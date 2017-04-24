Shawnee County considers allowing septic systems for properties where they're currently banned
The Shawnee County Commission plans to issue a written and potentially precedent-setting ruling on whether to let owners of four parcels of land in northwest Shawnee County install septic systems rather than hook up to the existing Half Day Creek Sewer Interceptor line. Commissioners Bob Archer, Kevin Cook and Shelly Buhler heard testimony on the matter Monday, then voted 3-0 to accept the information they'd received and issue a written decision within 30 days.
