Shawnee County Commission chairman Bob Archer reveals he has cancer during meeting
Shawnee County Commission Chairman Bob Archer, center, revealed he has non-Hodgkin lymphoma during Thursday's meeting of that body. Archer, 69, said he considered it prudent to let his constituents, employees and colleagues know that after undergoing recent medical tests, he had begun undergoing treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr 23
|Alden
|2
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|Apr 10
|John Marteny
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr 7
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Apr 5
|Doug77
|185
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar '17
|Whiny1
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC