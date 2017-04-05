Quick-thinking Topeka Metro employees honored Wednesday
Josh Bruns talks about his experience with stopping a potential kidnapping in Topeka during the Topeka Safe Streets Coalition's April meeting on Wednesday at the Great Overland Station. Three employees from the Topeka Metro were recognized with the Champion of Character Award at The Topeka Safe Streets Coalition on Wednesday at the Great Overland Station.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|17 hr
|Doug77
|185
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Mar 14
|million
|1
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar 10
|Whiny1
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered. (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Vlad the Putin
|2
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC