Police identify man whose body was found Saturday morning in North Topeka

Police spokeswoman Amy McCarter said the death of Garyn Ward, 30, of Burlingame, is not not being investigated as a homicide at this time. However, McCarter said, detectives would like to talk with anyone who has information about Ward's whereabouts between Monday, April 3, and the time of his death on Saturday, April 8. It was reported earlier that Topeka Fire Department crews had stopped around 9:45 a.m. Saturday to assist a man who was found on the ground around the 1800 block of N.W. Gordon.

