'Paws in Park' provides plentiful puppy play in Topeka

"Scruffy," a dog belonging to Tim Bond, interacted with "Pistol Pete," a miniature horse belonging to Shooting Star Equine Rescue, during Saturday's 21st annual "Paws in the Park" fund-raiser held by the Helping Hands Humane Society at the soccer field at Topeka West High School. A bouncy house resembling a big puppy was among attractions at Saturday's 21st annual "Paws in the Park" fund-raiser held by the Helping Hands Humane Society at the soccer field at Topeka West High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.