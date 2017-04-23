One man killed early Sunday in central Topeka shooting

Police were investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another man wounded early Sunday outside an apartment building at 1515 S.W. 15th in central Topeka. Matthew R. Lowry, 29, of Topeka, was identified as the victim of a fatal shooting reported at 1:39 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a two-story apartment building at 1515 S.W. 15th.

