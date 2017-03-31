On - The Road' again: Topeka church presents - The Road to Calvary' for 45th year
Cason Corley will portray Jesus Christ in "The Road to Calvary," an Easter musical-drama which will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday, April 7, and 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 8 and 9, at Victory City Church, 2622 S.E. 6th. "The Road to Calvary," with a cast and crew of more than 100 people, will be staged at 7 p.m. Friday, April 7, and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 8 and 9, at Victory City Church, 2622 S.E. 6th.
