Officers come up empty on search for ...

Officers come up empty on search for individual wanted on felony...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Multiple law enforcement agencies appeared to have come up empty Monday morning in a search for an individual authorities said was being sought on a felony warrant in North Topeka. Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies including the Topeka Police Department, Shawnee County Sheriff's Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol were on the scene for about an hour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why can't I use the little girls room. 8 hr John Marteny 2
News Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa... Apr 7 Oh No You Di-nt 1
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Apr 5 Doug77 185
News GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ... Mar 28 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Mar 14 million 1
News Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure Mar 10 Whiny1 1
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... Jan '17 give a gift and pay 3
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Tornado
  5. Iran
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,289 • Total comments across all topics: 280,203,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC