Mexican Taco Shop robbed Friday morning
Topeka Police are looking for two suspects who robbed the Mexican Taco Shop on SW 10th Street early Friday morning. Police say two armed men, possibly in their late teens, approached an employee inside the business around 1:45 a.m. One was wearing a gray hoodie.
