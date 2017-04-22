Medicaid expansion advocates push for more support in Legislature

Advocates are buzzing again about the possibility of extending Kansas' health coverage for the poor because of a Topeka hospital's potential demise but could struggle to attract the last few votes from reluctant Republican legislators to overcome GOP Gov. Sam Brownback's opposition. Supporters of expanding Medicaid under former President Barack Obama's signature health care law must persuade a few more GOP lawmakers that it can be done without extra costs to the cash-strapped state.

