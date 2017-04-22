Medicaid expansion advocates push for more support in Legislature
Advocates are buzzing again about the possibility of extending Kansas' health coverage for the poor because of a Topeka hospital's potential demise but could struggle to attract the last few votes from reluctant Republican legislators to overcome GOP Gov. Sam Brownback's opposition. Supporters of expanding Medicaid under former President Barack Obama's signature health care law must persuade a few more GOP lawmakers that it can be done without extra costs to the cash-strapped state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|Apr 10
|John Marteny
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr 7
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Apr 5
|Doug77
|185
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Mar '17
|million
|1
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar '17
|Whiny1
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC