Manhattan woman in critical condition at Topeka hospital after hit-and-run

Just before 2 a.m. Friday morning, Amber Wilhelm, 21, was walking near 12th and Bluemont Avenue in Manhattan when a pickup hit her and then sped away, police said. Just before 2 a.m. Friday morning, Amber Wilhelm, 21, was walking near 12th and Bluemont Avenue in Manhattan when a pickup hit her and then sped away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.